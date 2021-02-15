Hakim Ziyech decided to make the leap last summer. After dazzling with Ajax semifinalist in the Champions League in 18/19, the winger was tempted by half of Europe until finally deciding on Chelsea last summer, being one of the figures in a comprehensive reform plan for the squad that also included Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell or Thiago Silva among others.

An injury prevented his coupling was immediate, but as he could come into play, his impact was noticeable from the right wing, accumulating goals and assists. Taking advantage of each ownership. “I feel very comfortable at Chelsea, I’m really happy,” he said months ago after shining against Sheffield. Lampard, at that time, described him as a “good signing”, but everything went wrong since that game against the blades.

The one from Dronten did not give an assist again until January in the FA Cup against Morecambe and his role varied until he became a regular reserve and accumulated five appointments in a row without entering the list with Lampard, also because of the positive in Covid-19 . The change of command has not changed its role either. With Tuchel he started against Wolverhampton (82 minutes) and played against Burnsley in the FA Cup but was not called up against Burnley and did not come off the bench against Tottenham or, precisely, against Sheffield, whom he embittered in the first round.

Faced with this turn of events, Corriere della Sera reports that Hakim Ziyech he’s willing to force his way out of the club in London’s most exclusive neighborhood. This newspaper ensures that the extreme feels outside of Tuchel’s plans and that he will soon have a meeting with Marina Granovskaia, Hand of the king Abramovich in London, to discuss his future.

With a contract until 2025 and after paying 40 million euros, Chelsea and the player will try to find a solution. This, despite its bad streak, continues to have a market and from Italy they remember the past interest of both Rome and Milan to take over the player. Will the accounts allow them to face the arrival of a cloudy star in London?