Zity by Mobilize, the 100% electric car sharing service, recently celebrated its successes one year after its arrival in the city of Milan, an important milestone and signal of a progressive interest of Milanese citizens for increasingly sustainable and accessible mobility for all, always at hand.

The growth of sharing

With an exponential growth of its users and an expanding fleet, Zity’s business model is popular and the data confirms it; among the main and most interesting features of the Zity service are: zero costs associated with registration, no additional costs per kilometer traveled and for unlocking and locking the car.

The proposal of Zity by Mobilize

An ally of those who want to experience their city without sacrificing their savings, Zity has created “I Driver’s Days”, a promotion thanks to which every Tuesday, from July 1st to August 31st, from 7:00 to 23:59, every rental of the 100% electric Zity fleet, will be completely free up to a maximum discount of 8 euros with unlimited rentals available. In this way, Zity’s rates, already very competitive compared to the complementary costs applied by their own competitor and from the traditional taxi service, will become even more convenient.

Milan city of sharing

For the Milanese, mobility in the city is not always a convenient solution. According to data, Milan is the second city in southern Europe where the price per kilometer of a taxi is the most expensive – 2.18 euros/km, 50% more than the cost per kilometer registered in Rome (1, 42 euros/km) and almost double that of Madrid (1.12 euros/km). Furthermore, those who travel within the city with their own vehicle must deal with the price of fuel which is currently higher than in other cities, such as Rome for example (Milan 2.01€/L, Rome 1 ,99€/L).