Apparently, FC Bayern has found a buyer in Everton for the planned loan from striker Joshua Zirkzee. But it doesn’t seem to stay with a pure loan – an obligation to buy at the end of this time is an issue.
After his first appearances in the Bundesliga, Joshua Zirkzee seemed to have a great future at Bayern. A goal in the first, another in the second game and the third goal already in league game number four – the young Dutchman should not only be able to learn from Robert Lewandowski, the reasonably regular replacement of the super striker was already in not so difficult duels a theme.
However, if you look back over the last few weeks and months, you tend to think about a 180 degree turnaround. More commitment and a more professional attitude had been demanded internally from the attacker, while he only played a marginal role in the current season. Accordingly, the plan of the record champions to loan Zirkzee in this winter transfer phase. According to reports, a permanent separation would not be a problem either, perhaps even more of a consideration.
The report by Sky-Reporter Max Bielefeld that the Munich company has now found a potential buyer. Rumors and discussions about a move to 1. FC Köln or Eintracht Frankfurt have never really been confirmed. The FCB is currently negotiating with Everton FC about the loan. That fits the message of talkSPORT a few days ago, which brought the currently sixth in the Premier League in connection with the 19-year-old.
According to Bielefeld, it is also explicitly about a purchase obligation that would become active at the end of the loan, which is probably valid until the end of the season. This means that the Toffees could take him into their squad now, but would not have to pay any transfer fee until the summer – if there is one or the other exit on their part and thus income. This obligation should be high around ten million euros. Its market value is estimated at around nine million euros (via transfer market).
For the Bavarians, where Zirkzee apparently no longer has a future, ultimately a decent sum. After the initial hype about himself, he was no longer able to regularly show why he should bring in a larger sum. For Everton, however, there is at the same time no transfer that is paid on the side and with eyes closed – so whether such an obligation will become part of the agreement, and if so, how much remains to be seen.
A possible problem from a player’s point of view: the U21 international of the Netherlands could not hope for frequent appearances and match practice in England either. So he would have to make the greatest profit from substitutions and rather small chances, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set as a goal scorer under coach Carlo Ancelotti.
