Cartoonist Ziraldo, passed away on Saturday afternoon (6), will be held on Sunday morning (7), at 10 am, at the headquarters of the Brazilian Press Association (ABI), in the center of Rio de Janeiro. The burial will take place in the afternoon, at João Batista Cemetery. The information was given by the family, in an official note. The 91-year-old artist died of natural causes at his home.

“Ziraldo passed away today, April 6th, at around 2:30 pm, at his home, in Lagoa, Rio de Janeiro, at the age of 91, of natural causes. The wake will take place this Sunday, April 7th, starting at 10am, at the headquarters of the Brazilian Press Association – ABI, at Rua Araújo Porto Alegre, 70 / 11th floor – Center. The burial will be at the São João Batista Cemetery, entered through the Main Gate, at 4:30 pm”, informed the family.

The death of the writer, cartoonist and journalist provoked an wave of tributes on social media. The demonstrations ranged from designer Maurício de Sousa to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Acclaimed for his children's literary work, Ziraldo received different awards, such as the International “Nobel” for Humor at the 32nd Brussels International Caricature Salon and also the Merghantealler award, from the free press in Latin America, both in 1969. He also won the Jabuti Award for Literature, in 1980, with O Menino Maluquinho, and again in 2012, with Os Meninos do Espaço.

In the 1960s, he published the first successful comic book, Turma do Pererê, which would be canceled shortly after the 1964 military coup. It would return in editions by Abril and Editora Primor in the following decades.

His best-known creation, Menino Maluquinho, was born in the 1980s and was inspired by the writer's son. The character gave rise to the best-selling children's book and the highly successful film in the country's cinemas.