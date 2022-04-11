For car manufacturers around the world, the time has come to take stock of what concerns the microchip and semiconductor crisis, which for several months has been gripping the entire automotive sector. Surely, taking stock of the impact that this crisis has already had is much easier than making predictions on the impact it will have in view of the future: companies speak of volatility and permanent uncertainty, so it is difficult to plan the next steps. Volkswagen and BMW in this respect they seem to agree: at least until 2024 the production of these components will not be sufficient to satisfy the ever increasing demand.

The shortage of semiconductors is likely to remain a problem for the entire automotive industry, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse told the German newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung. throughout 2023, with the first signs of improvement that will begin to glimpse starting from the following year. The CFO of Volkswagen, Arno Antlitz, was of the same opinion in recent days, according to whom the supply of microchips they will not be able to meet the demand at least until 2024. What is the consequence of this crisis? Not only will cars continue to arrive late at dealerships, delivery times will stretch even further. And predicting when this will all work out is far from simple.