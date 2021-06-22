Oliver Zipse he is the CEO of the BMW group but in this period he is also the president of the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers, known by the acronym ACEA. In this sense, the manager of the German company fully embraces the line of the association, for some time strongly criticized the will of some countries to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars, while embracing the policy of reducing emissions also carried out by the European Commission.

“What image do we have in mind when we think of Europe in 2030, 2040 or 2050? Will it be a Europe guided by the culture of prohibitions and restrictions, or a continent stimulated by innovation and competition? The transformation of the mobility sector is happening here and now. The automotive industry wants to contribute one hundred percent to the goal of building an emissions-free Europe in 2050. But through a holistic and technological approachZipse said, speaking at an event organized by Politico Live.

Dear fuels, the race to the top does not stop

Zipse also re-launched: “Under the right conditions, we are ready for even greater reductions in CO2 by 2030. A lot will depend on the recharging and hydrogen stations that will be present in Europe. Without achieving these goals, we will end up in a bottleneck in electric mobility: at that point we will miss an opportunity. All the technologies currently available must be able to play a role, not necessarily one hundred percent electric. We need to make sure that the transformation does not limit our mobility. Whether it is for the economy, for relationships with people or for social cohesion, the level of mobility is always a clear indicator of the progress that has been achieved“.

In short, Zipse has again shown a principle dear to the association of European manufacturers. And that is that petrol and diesel engines, according to the associates, they can still have their say in the field of respect for the environment, in particular by replacing (with Euro 6) older and more polluting vehicles.