Ka miracle, since an airplane has never taken off, landed or at least crashed, and the handling operations have been simulated by amateur actors. A committee of inquiry has to clarify whether it is due to their indisputable performance that the airport is facing bankruptcy.

But what is happening now with the most expensive property in the world? Can it serve as a smoke alarm museum? Should the BER be broken up and sold in pieces? Doesn’t Elon Musk need a parking space for his Teslas?

Could the airport be offered to the Russians so that they forego Crimea or at least take over Belarus? It would be even better if BER declares itself independent and is accepted into the EU as the 27th state and England replacement, then the subsidies will flow on forever.