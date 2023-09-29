Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/28/2023 – 22:19

In a collegial decision, the 7th Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region (TRF2) maintained the embargo on works to install a zip line in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro. The trial took place this Wednesday (27).

The zip line project provides for the connection between the Sugar Loaf and Urca hills, as well as the cable car that has existed for over 100 years and has established itself as one of the main tourist attractions in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. The suspension of works was imposed by a first instance decision at the beginning of June, in response to a request made by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), which indicated a risk of serious environmental damage to an important Brazilian cultural heritage site.

Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar, the concessionary company that manages the tourist complex, sought to reverse the embargo. Still in June, judge Luiz Paulo Silva Araújo Filho, from TRF2, had already denied an appeal. In the collegiate trial, his understanding was followed by judge Marcella Araújo da Nova Brandão. With the dissenting vote of judge Teophilo Antonio Miguel Filho, the score ended in 2 to 1. There is still an appeal.

The Pão de Açúcar Bondinho Park project includes a 755-meter zip line. Authorization for the works had been given by the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan), which received the request in 2020. The green light was given after agreement from the Rio Patrimônio da Humanidade Institute (IRPH) and the Municipal Secretariat of Environment and Climate.

“Iphan instructed the company hired by Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar to adopt a series of procedures and solutions in order to preserve the scenic value of Pão de Açúcar, which is the basis for the listing. The solutions proposed by Iphan were included in the approved project”, informed Iphan in a note released in April.

For the case’s rapporteur at TRF2, judge Luiz Paulo Silva Araújo Filho, there were flaws in the authorization process. He also pointed out the irreversibility of the work, as definitive interventions would be necessary in a complex listed by the Union.

Environmental groups organized the Pão de Açúcar Sem Tyrolesa Movement, also launching a petition that already has more than 30 thousand signatures. They claim that interventions would put the title of World Heritage Site at risk, an honor granted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in 2012.

In the public civil action in which it requested the suspension of the works, the MPF maintained that the company hired by Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar to carry out the work carried out excavations in rock not foreseen in the initial project.

Wanted by Brazil Agency, the Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar did not return. In June, the concessionaire stated that it had complied with all legal procedures required for the construction of the zipline. On its website, the company echoes a survey by the Datafolha Institute which found that 88% of Rio de Janeiro residents positively evaluate the construction of the zipline. The sampling survey, carried out in August, interviewed 815 residents.

In addition to highlighting the research, the Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar website also suggests that the innovation, by offering a new way of contemplating one of the most iconic views in the world, would put the capital of Rio de Janeiro in the spotlight on the world stage. “The benefits go beyond the generation of jobs and income, they go beyond strengthening tourism”, records the text