Since he started posting his horoscopes, Zinos was gaining a legion of loyal fans due to his accurate predictions and direct language that motivates his readers to face their problems.

In less than two years he went from having about twenty followers to over one and a half million on Twitter and more than three million on Instagram; And as if that were not enough, he has two books in circulation: The Book of F *** ing Love and The Zodiac of F *** ing.

Today, the influencer dares and mounts her first stand up comedy under the name of Holy Friday with Santa Zinos, which will take place on April 2 through a virtual broadcast that will reach different Latin American countries such as Chile, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico.

With this event, the influencer intends to interact with her audience live and direct. “It is a 90-minute virtual show designed and created to entertain and discover the most secret secrets of the zodiac signs,” the promotional statement reads.

Who is Zinos?

His real name is Elyam Huamash and he is quite a personality on social networks thanks to his predictions and the publication of his horoscopes. He currently has more than 3 billion followers on his Instagram account.

His career in social networks began by managing a page of confessions and messages for students of the university he attended. As he had an affinity with esotericism, he decided to venture into the aforementioned subject and now, he even attends personal consultations at an international level.

