The head of the EMERCOM of Russia, Evgeny Zinichev, congratulated firefighters and veterans on the Day of the Russian Fire Department, which is celebrated on April 30.

“Every day you are at the forefront of the fight against the fire element. The health and well-being of people, the safety of social facilities directly depend on your clear and well-coordinated actions, competence and dedication, ”the congratulatory text says.

According to Zinichev, since the beginning of the year, firefighters have saved more than 10 thousand people in the fires.

The minister also noted the merits of the veterans of the fire service, whose boundless experience and responsible attitude to their beloved work are an example for the younger generation, and remembered comrades in arms who saved others at the cost of their lives.

“Dear friends, thank you for your service. I wish you and your families health, prosperity, peace and good luck. Dry sleeves! ” – added Zinichev.

This year the fire brigade turns 372 years old.

The fire service is a powerful operational structure with modern technology and highly qualified professionals who, in difficult conditions, perform a large list of tasks to extinguish fires and eliminate emergencies.

Today, there are over 1,500 fire brigade garrisons operating in the country, they include more than 23 thousand responding units with a total number of over 402 thousand personnel. More than 66 thousand pieces of equipment are in service.

In 2020 alone, firefighters made about 2 million visits to extinguish fires and conduct emergency rescue operations. Over 39 thousand people were rescued and about 158 ​​thousand people were evacuated.

Employees of the State Fire Service have a well-deserved prestige and recognition not only among the entire population of our country, they are remembered with gratitude by fellow firefighters and residents of foreign countries for helping Russian aviation in extinguishing wildfires in Armenia, Israel, Chile and Portugal.

On the eve of Firefighting Day, by decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, 233 employees of the EMERCOM of Russia were awarded state awards of the Russian Federation for their courage and heroism during the elimination of emergency situations, 36 were awarded honorary titles.

Also, 32 people were awarded a certificate of honor of the President of Russia, and 12 were given gratitude.

In addition, more than 2,400 people were awarded with departmental insignia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for high performance and contribution to the development of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergencies.