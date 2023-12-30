Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/30/2023 – 7:19

A shootout in a community in Rio de Janeiro, on the morning of this Friday, the 29th, ended with the death of a possible successor to Luiz Antonio da Silva Braga, Zinho, in command of one of the largest militias in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Antônio Carlos da Costa Pinto, also known as Pit, was found dead, in the Paciência neighborhood, west of the city, a region dominated by militia groups.

According to preliminary information from the 27th Military Police Battalion (Santa Cruz), called to respond to the incident, a 9-year-old child, also a victim of the action, needed to be rescued after being hit by gunshots. She is at the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital and, according to the Rio de Janeiro Health Department, her condition is considered very serious.

Also according to the Military Police (PM), another body was found in Santa Cruz, a neighboring neighborhood of Paciência. The victim was not identified and there is no information whether this second death is related to Pit's death. The investigation was called in and the region received reinforced policing, according to the PM in a statement.

Pit had been appointed as Zinho's successor in command of the militia after the former chief handed himself in to the Federal Police last Sunday, the 24th.

Pit was arrested in May 2019 for the crime of criminal organization and for being part of the militia in the west zone of Rio, then led by Wellington da Silva Braga, known as Ecko, Zinho's brother, who died in 2021 in a confrontation with the police.

At the time, the Police Station for the Repression of Organized Criminal Actions (Draco) mentioned that Pit was responsible for the Complexo do Cesarinho region, in Santa Cruz, and that he had “a prominent role in the criminal organization”. The militiaman was released months later.

Currently imprisoned in the maximum security Bangu 1 Penitentiary, Zinho is known for having been the leader of the militia that dominates the west zone of Rio de Janeiro, since the death of his brother, Ecko.

According to investigations, Zinho rose to leadership of the militia largely due to his skills with accounts and money management.

In October, Faustão, Zinho's right-hand man and until then considered second in the group's hierarchy, was murdered during a confrontation with agents from the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police and the General Department of Specialized Police (DGPE), in the Três Pontes favela, in Santa Cruz. .

In retaliation for Faustão's death, militiamen carried out serial attacks against vehicles on the streets of Rio's west zone on October 23. At the time, at least 35 collectives were set on fire. According to the Rio de Janeiro bus company union, it was the biggest attack on buses in the city's history.