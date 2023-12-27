While Rio de Janeiro was finalizing the details of the Christmas dinner, the most wanted man in the city crossed the empty streets and knocked on the doors of the Federal Police headquarters accompanied by his lawyer. Luis Antônio da Silva Braga, better known as Zinho, A feared militiaman who had been wanted by justice for five months and had accumulated 12 arrest warrants, turned himself in on Christmas Eve.

His entourage had been negotiating the surrender for several days, but his appearance at the central police station of the Federal Police, in the heart of Rio, caught everyone by surprise. After the usual bureaucracy, the agents quickly set up a special unit with 50 men who transported him 35 kilometers north, to a maximum security prison in Bangu, on the outskirts. From a cell measuring six square meters and without contact with other prisoners, Zinho will face interrogations in the coming days that could be decisive in eroding the power of the Rio militias.

The militias are mafia groups initially formed by police, military or retired firefighters who promised security and a tough line on criminals to the residents of the peripheral neighborhoods. In exchange, they exercised and continue to exercise all types of extortion, threats and abusive charges for services, from gas to cable television. Investigations into Zinho indicate that his militia charged “security fees” to all construction companies that wanted to place a brick in the neighborhoods of Campo Grande and Santa Cruz, the fiefdoms of his group. The City Council's public works were no exception.

Over time, these vigilante gangs have built local empires based on tight social control, solid clientelism networks, and bloody settling of scores with rivals. Zinho is the third leader of the family to assume command of this militia. The first was Carlinhos Tres Pontes, a former drug trafficker murdered in 2017 in a police action. Command then passed to another brother, Ecko, the architect of the expansion of the militia throughout the western area of ​​Rio. In 2021, he was injured when he was captured, and when he was being taken to the hospital he played his last card: he tried to steal the gun from one of the police officers who was guarding him inside the van. A colleague reacted and shot him in the chest, according to the police version. That day, Zinho was very close to his brother, he barely escaped. The last death of the Braga Family It occurred in October of this year. A nephew known as Faustão, 24 years old and with 20 murders behind him, was killed by the police. He was Zinho's right-hand man and his possible heir. In response, Zinho ordered chaos to be established. 35 buses and a train burned. He managed to paralyze half the city, which he suffered for hours with monumental traffic jams.

Zinho has more than a dozen pending cases, he is accused of crimes such as homicide, active corruption and membership in a criminal organization, which could culminate in more than 200 years in prison, according to local press accounts. The Prosecutor's Office believes that he is the one who ordered the killing of Jerominho, another famous militiaman (and former councilor) who sought to regain power in the militia that he founded years ago.

Rio's most wanted gangster did not surrender to the police on Christmas Eve, moved by the Christmas spirit. He was increasingly cornered and feared both rival gangsters and the police. In fact, he did not surrender to the Military Police or the Civil Police (the two corporations that usually lead investigations in Rio, in many cases with disproportionate violence, and where he considered that there could be rival militiamen infiltrated). The Federal Police, on the other hand, has a more external perspective and is not as contaminated by local dynamics.

The agents of this corporation are the ones who put the finishing touches on Zinho's group in recent weeks, attacking especially its political arm. They searched the home of the regional deputy Lúcia Helena Pinto de Barros, better known as Lucinha. This veteran of local politics (always one of the most voted), the militiamen called “The Godmother.” She defended her interests in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio and acted as a bridge with the City Council.

Now, it is hoped that with her removed from office and Zinho behind bars, investigators will be able to pull the thread. The executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli, trusts that the militiaman will speak. “A militia like that is not established in Rio de Janeiro, dominating almost a third of the city's territory, without powerful connections. “Zinho has a lot to say, we hope he speaks,” he told the Globonews network.

In any case, Zinho's entry into prison does not exactly mean that the militias are being suffocated or that the western area of ​​Rio, where the militia reigns, can glimpse some glimpse of normality. The expectation now is about how bloody the battle to take his place will be. The territorial empire that his brother Ecko created is increasingly fragmented, the Comando Vermelho (CV), the main drug trafficking faction, took advantage of that weakness to expand, and there is a long list of rivals thirsting for revenge and power.