Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/25/2023 – 16:28

A convoy with at least 50 men from the Tactical Intervention Group, the Special Operations Service and the Search and Recapture Division, all from the State Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration of Rio de Janeiro (Seap), was mobilized to take the militia member Luis Antonio da Silva Braga to the maximum security Bangu 1 penitentiary. Known as Zinho, he was detained this Sunday (24) at the José Frederico Marques Public Prison, in Benfica, in the north of Rio.

Zinho is isolated in an area reserved for militiamen, in a 6 square meter cell and, at first, he will not have access to sunbathing. The inmate's meals will be served on site.

“We arrested RJ’s number 1 enemy. By dismantling these criminal groups with arrests, seizures and financial blockade and the arrest of this mafioso, we will combat crime head on. We won’t stop!” said Governor Cláudio Castro in a statement.

O criminal surrendered on Sunday night (24), Christmas Eve, at the Regional Superintendency of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro. A fugitive since 2018, Zinho commanded the recent criminal actions that stopped the west zone of the Capital with more than 30 buses burned.

Related news:

The arrest was negotiated between Zinho's lawyers, the Federal Police and the Public Security Secretariat of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The militia member has at least 12 arrest warrants issued by the courts.