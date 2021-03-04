The Italian left returns to devour one of its leaders. The last to get lost in its everlasting labyrinth has been Nicola Zingaretti, who announced this Thursday by surprise that he was resigning as general secretary of the Democratic Party (PD), the country’s main progressive formation and that is part of the coalition that supports the new government. by Mario Draghi.

«The drip does not end. I am ashamed that in the PD for twenty days only charges and primaries have been discussed while in Italy the third wave of coronavirus explodes, “said Zingaretti in a harsh statement on social networks. He was thus referring to the internal fights that shake this political force to distribute its corresponding quota of ministers, vice ministers and secretaries in the new Executive.

Zingaretti, 55, who overcame the coronavirus last year, had some heavyweights of the PD moving his chair for some time, although his resignation was not expected. The also regional governor of Lazio took over the reins of the party by widely winning the primaries held in March 2019, called after the debacle of the PD in the 2018 elections, when it was led by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Zingaretti was one of the great voices in favor of his party strengthening ties with the “anti-caste” 5 Star Movement (M5E), an option that many of his colleagues do not support and that, according to the polls, could be punished at the polls . Among the names that are being considered as his possible successor, the one of Stefano Bonaccini, regional governor of Emilia-Romagna, stands out.