The former technical director of real MadridZinedine Zidane is being considered as an option to return to the soccer bench two years after his goodbye from the white team. “Zizou” He has an impressive track record as a strategist, having won two or more Champions League, which places him in a privileged position as one of the most sought after coaches by high-level teams, such as Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola either Jose Mourinho.

Recently, it was rumored that Zinedine Zidane could be the replacement for Carlo Ancelotti in the real Madrid, especially after difficult moments experienced by the team. Despite this, the relationship between Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti has improved and all decisions for next season are being consulted with the Italian coach, who is happy in his position and has made it clear that he will only leave if he is fired.

Zinedine Zidane has also been linked to Juventus as an alternative to Massimiliano Allegri, who has had a disappointing season with the Italian team. The French manager has made it clear that he will not drag himself back to the bench and that money is not his priority, having turned down offers from Arab soccer teams. He Paris Saint-Germain It has also been a possible destination, but the incompatibilities with his Marseillais origin and other complications have made it not a safe option.

Although the dream of Zinedine Zidane is to return to real Madridit seems that this will not be possible since the team is happy with Carlo Ancelotti. There has been no movement from the white club to get closer to the French, and it seems that they have only sought to recover the relationship that was on hold for the last 16 months.