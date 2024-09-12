Zinédine Zidane is one of the greatest legends in the history of football. The former French international has scored important goals for the most important clubs in the world and also for the French national team. In the last few hours, he revealed what was the most important goal of his career.
Zinédine Zidane’s career is enough to make more than one dream. The Frenchman played for the best clubs in the world, and won the first World Cup with the French national team in 1998. Author of 156 goals during his career, the former midfielder never had to remember just one during an interview for The Beach BarAnd it was his memorable goal against Bayer Leverkusen that the Marseillais remembered.
“My most beautiful and important goal, I think, was against Leverkusen”said Zidane. During the 2002 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, Madrid’s number 5 received a stunning volley from Roberto Carlos on the edge of the area. This achievement allowed Real to take the lead (2-1), the score would not change from then on, and Zizou won the only Champions League in his career. “It was the trophy I was missing and we needed this goal to win”added the former Bordeaux player to justify his choice.
Although Zidane only won one Champions League during his playing career, he was able to add to his haul in the competition after becoming a coach. As Real Madrid manager in 2016, the Cannes-trained former player immediately led Los Blancos to a historic treble in the competition, with three consecutive final victories in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The football world is still waiting to see the 1998 World Cup winner reunited in the dugout, as he remains without a club since leaving Madrid in 2021.
