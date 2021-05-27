Zinedine Zidane has decided to leave Real Madrid for the third time without exhausting a current contract. He did it the first time on May 17, 2006, when he left football as a player after a match against Villarreal. He returned to leave an unfinished contract on May 31, 2018, five days after winning his third consecutive Champions League as Madrid coach. The third abandonment before time began to take place on Wednesday, when he informed his players, already on vacation, that next season he would not sit on the bench at the Bernabéu, according to the journalist Fabrizio Romano and confirmed EL PAÍS from sources close to several of the players of the first squad.

The 48-year-old French coach had spent weeks avoiding commenting on his idea for the next course in his public appearances, although he was sowing them with messages that seemed to prepare the way out. As in the one on May 8, before receiving Sevilla at Alfredo di Stéfano, still with four league matches to be consumed and the title within reach. “I’m going to make it very easy for the club,” he said that day, at a press conference that was almost an hour behind schedule. Some information pointed to that point as the moment when the coach told his players that he would not continue after the end of the season. However, according to sources close to several footballers, not all interpreted Zidane’s words in the same way.

Nor in the offices, where last week some agent of the players was still transferred that the coach’s decision was also an unknown for them, and that they were waiting for him to return from vacation and communicate his plans.

Meanwhile, after that appearance prior to the match against Sevilla, the Frenchman continued to sprinkle his speech with explanations that could be adjusted to an imminent goodbye.

On May 15, two days before the end of the League, the eve of traveling to San Mamés, he recalled his past escapes: “Anyway, as I have left in 2006, and I have left coach, you think that I quit because I take the responsibility for these things, or I leave it because things get complicated. No never. Nothing nothing. The only thing is that what I do I do it fully, thoroughly. And then it’s time to change. But not just for me: for everyone. For the good also of the players, of the club, of the people. I don’t let it go because it’s easy to say ‘I take off, I turn around and I don’t want to look at that’. The moments are like this. There are times when you have to be and times when you have to change. But for the good of all, not only mine, eh ”, explained.

On Wednesday he informed his players of his third departure from Real Madrid early.

Zidane has covered two stages as a white coach. In the first, he took over the team on January 4, 2016, after the dismissal of Rafa Benítez. He jumped from Castilla to the first team and completed 149 games, with 105 victories, 28 draws and 16 defeats, until his resignation on May 31, 2018. In that first round, he won one League (2016-2017), three Champions League (2016, 2017 and 2018), one Spanish Super Cup (2017), two European Super Cups (2016 and 2017) and two Club World Cups (2016 and 2017).

The Frenchman returned to the Madrid bench on March 11, 2019, after the dismissals that season of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, when the team could no longer qualify for any title. In this second round, and until Wednesday’s announcement to the squad, Zidane led 114 games, with 69 wins, 25 draws and 20 losses. He lifted two titles, the 2019-2020 League and the Spanish Super Cup in 2020.

