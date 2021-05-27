The Frenchman resigned from his position as Real Madrid coach. The legend of the white club ends on May 27 his second stage as coach in the Spanish capital after two and a half years in charge of the team.

The Madrid sports press had been announcing it for several days and now it is official: the French legend Zinédine Zidane leaves the Real Madrid bench.

The white club communicated this on May 27, referring to the coach as “one of the great myths of Real Madrid.”

“It is now time to respect his decision and show our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion,” added the club.

The coach informed the club and its players on Wednesday about the decision he had made after the conclusion of his most complicated season, the first without titles and with great physical and mental wear.

It is the second time that Zidane resigns as coach of the club of which he was also a player.

After the first stage, very successful and started in January 2016, the coach understood at the end of the 2018 season that the team needed a new direction to win again, without him, and he resigned after a stage started in January of 2016.

But Real Madrid’s bad season without the Frenchman on the bench prompted his return. And on March 11, 2019, Zinédine Zidane, convinced by the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, returned to command of the team.

A wave of tributes in the dressing room

The captain of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, said goodbye to ‘Zizou’ on his social networks with an affectionate message.

“I wish you all the best. You deserve it, you’ve earned it. Enjoy life, enjoy family. Big hug, mister, “wrote the Spanish defender on his official Instagram account.

The German Toni Kroos, the Spanish Dani Carvajal, many players in the dressing room also paid tribute to him in their networks.

His compatriot and world champion Raphaël Varane could not miss.

“Since I arrived in Madrid 10 years ago, you have been more than a coach, a mentor. You have helped me develop as a player and as a man. You knew how to take this golden generation to the top (and several times!). I can’t thank you enough for all the advice you gave me, both on and off the field. Thanks again, boss! All the best and see you soon, I hope. ”, Wrote the French defender.

In almost five years, adding his two spells at the helm of Real Madrid, Zidane is the second most awarded manager in the club’s history, with 11 titles, including a historic treble in the Champions League (2016, 2017, 2018) .

With EFE