Zinedine Zidane appears on the list of possible substitutes for Tite on the bench of the Brazilian team, according to what the newspaper L’Équipe published this Sunday.

At 50 years old, the former coach of the Real Madrid meets the conditions that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF)is a foreigner, has a good curriculum and is free, unless in a few days Didier Deschamps decide not to continue as French coach.

In this case, Zizou would be the favorite to take charge of the “bleus” and the CBF would have to look for another name.

Candidates are not lacking: the Argentines Marcelo Gallardo or Mauricio Pochettino, the German Thomas TucheThe Spanish Roberto Martínez or Rafael Benítez, are some of those who sound strong.

But the newspaper places Zidane above, who has to his credit three consecutive Champions Leagues with Madrid (2016, 2017 and 2018) and has internal support such as the influential Ronaldo.

In addition, he knows some of the members of the dressing room well, such as Vinicius, Eder Militao or Casemirowhom he had under his orders in Madrid.

Zidane, who could become the first foreign coach of the “canarinha” since the Argentine philpo nunez in 1965, he has an element against him: in the memory of the Brazilians he appears as the executioner of his team in the 1998 World Cup final and in the 2006 quarterfinals.

But it would be a prestigious signing for a team that is looking for the sixth World title since the last one was won in 2002 with Luiz Felipe Scolari on the bench.



