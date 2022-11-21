Zinedine Zidane: closed deal? I would already have a job, and in a selection

Zinedine Zidaneafter taking time off from football, will take charge of the selection of France since January 2023.

Zidane, whose last team was Real Madrid, He has everything ready to be the D of France, according to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

(Piqué, and now? They reveal photos for which they say that Clara Chía is bored with him)

(World Cup in Qatar: this is how the first ‘fight’ in the stands was experienced, video)

“There is already an agreement in principle for the former Real Madrid coach to take charge of the French team, still current world champion, once the Qatar World Cupr. The agreement with the French Federation is practically complete”, assures the newspaper.

He said no’

And he adds: “An adventure that Zidane will not undertake alone but will be accompanied by some of his assistants on his journey on the Real Madrid bench. Starting with his assistant and right hand david betoniwho even came to take the reins of the white bench when Zidane was affected by the coronavirus.

It is assured that the technician waited for an approach, after rejecting an offer to take charge of the psg in the middle of this year.

“In fact, on October 25, Zidane himself recognized, on the occasion of the inauguration of a statue in the Grevin Museum, that his return to the bench would be very soon,” it is pointed out.

Zidane has not been part of a coaching staff since 2021 when he led Real Madrid’s last game.

(Argentines and Brazilians star in brutal pitched battle, video)

(Colombian ‘complains’ about the million dollar beer worth in the World Cup in Qatar)

Sports