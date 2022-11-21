Tuesday, November 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Zinedine Zidane: closed deal? I would already have a job, and in a selection

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 21, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Zidane

Zinedine Zidane

Photo:

Oscar del Pozo. AFP

Zinedine Zidane

They assure that from January he will take the lead.

Zinedine Zidaneafter taking time off from football, will take charge of the selection of France since January 2023.

Zidane, whose last team was Real Madrid, He has everything ready to be the D of France, according to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

(Piqué, and now? They reveal photos for which they say that Clara Chía is bored with him)
(World Cup in Qatar: this is how the first ‘fight’ in the stands was experienced, video)

See also  Junior got complicated on his own and is still outside the top eight

“There is already an agreement in principle for the former Real Madrid coach to take charge of the French team, still current world champion, once the Qatar World Cupr. The agreement with the French Federation is practically complete”, assures the newspaper.

He said no’

And he adds: “An adventure that Zidane will not undertake alone but will be accompanied by some of his assistants on his journey on the Real Madrid bench. Starting with his assistant and right hand david betoniwho even came to take the reins of the white bench when Zidane was affected by the coronavirus.

It is assured that the technician waited for an approach, after rejecting an offer to take charge of the psg in the middle of this year.

“In fact, on October 25, Zidane himself recognized, on the occasion of the inauguration of a statue in the Grevin Museum, that his return to the bench would be very soon,” it is pointed out.

Zidane has not been part of a coaching staff since 2021 when he led Real Madrid’s last game.

See also  84-year-old woman graduates from high school in Mexico

(Argentines and Brazilians star in brutal pitched battle, video)
(Colombian ‘complains’ about the million dollar beer worth in the World Cup in Qatar)

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Zinedine #Zidane #closed #deal #job #selection

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Mandelli (Fofi): 'Pharmacists ready to administer anti-Zoster vaccine'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.