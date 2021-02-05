The technical director of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, was very angry this Friday and asked respect to the journalists who participated in the press conference prior to the duel with Huesca after a week full of speculation about his eventual departure from the White House. Zizou He assured that he will continue in his position whatever happens and that he is going through LaLiga de España and the Champions League. But he could not help getting out of the way when faced with a question that he didn’t like at all.

“Of course, I vindicate myself with the players. We deserve to continue fighting. Last year we won La Liga, we, Real Madrid, have won it. We have the right to fight this year in La Liga. At least this year. Then you are right. and others that next year we have to change, we have to do things. But let us fight. Last year, not ten years ago, we won La Liga. You make me laugh with the question. Just a little respect for all this. You make me laugh … But nothing happens. You say many things and you have to assume them. Tell me to my face ‘we want to change you’, but you have to say it, not only from behind, “the Frenchman released in an intractable way.

“I’m not happy being asked about my continuity every time we play a bad game. I don’t deserve this treatment from the press. I am lucky to be able to work with this team. We won the League last year, I expect a little respect. If we do not arrive I am the first to assume my responsibility. I am a little angry, “added the French, tired of criticism.

Despite the rumors about his departure, Zidane made his future clear this season and that he is not interested in comments outside the squad.

“We deserve to finish the season with this squad. They talk about a lot of things, changing the coach and the other. I don’t know. I’m lucky. If people want me to quit, I’m not going to quit. players, either. There is a lot of talk about an uncomfortable situation. We are not very fine, it is true, but we are encouraged to change the situation, “he said.

Real Madrid is with 40 points in the league, 10 points behind Atlético de Madrid. REUTERS / Javier Barbancho / File Photo

The former player of the French National Team beat Covid-19 and is ready for the competition: “I have been locked up like a caged lion for two weeks and I want to go out, to affirm myself and to say that we are going to fight until the end. There are 54 points still up for grabs in La Liga. We are going to try to win. “

In this way, Real Madrid will face Atalanta for the last 16 of the Champions League, while in the Spanish league it is in third place, 10 points behind the leader, Atlético Madrid and with one more game.

This Saturday, Merengue visits Huesca to show another side of what it was in its last loss at home against Levante by 2 to 1.

