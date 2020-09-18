The wife of the former dictator is targeted by US economic sanctions for her active role in corruption.

Washington announced economic sanctions on September 15 targeting the wife of former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh for her role in looting the country during her husband’s 22-year reign.

While they are having happy days in Equatorial Guinea since their forced departure from The Gambia in January 2017, the Jammeh couple are again talking about him. This time, it is Zineb, the former First Lady who is called to order. She is in turn accused of corruption by the US State Department and Treasury. Zineb Jammeh is notably implicated for having used a charitable foundation and charities such as “cover to facilitate the illicit transfer of funds from her husband“, highlighted a statement.

Bad actors rely on their networks and front companies to evade sanctions and cover up their illicit activities Justin Muzinich Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury

According to the US Treasury, Zineb Jammeh has control over most of the former president’s assets around the world. With these new economic sanctions, Washington wants “prevent illicit funds from flowing freely“in the international financial system. At this point, the money held in the United States is frozen and legal proceedings have been initiated for the seizure of a sumptuous villa, estimated at $ 3.5 million, in the ‘State of Maryland.

In 2018, Washington banned Yahya Jammeh, his wife and children, Mariam and Muhammad, all of whom have been blacklisted for foreign leaders implicated in large-scale corruption or large-scale corruption. serious human rights violations.

It was the end of Jammeh’s reign that made it possible to speak openly about the corruption that had plagued The Gambia. If everyone knew that the old strongman led a life of luxury with villas, Rolls-Royces and private jets, no one could imagine that the looting of the country was limitless.

Gambian justice estimates the embezzled funds at nearly 360 million dollars. But an investigation by the consortium of journalists Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), published in March 2019, “big robbery” to nearly a billion dollars. The stolen money was intended for the development of this small West African country where one in two people live in poverty.