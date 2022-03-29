Zinapécuaro, Michoacán.- The Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) reported through a bulletin on its government page that an investigation team was sent to Zinapécuaro, Michoacán.

The slaughteraccording to official data from the Attorney General of the State of Michoacán (FGE) was raised by the organized crimewhere they turned out 20 deadwho are also presumed to be part of the criminal cell, however, different from the provocateurs.

The events occurred in the town of Las Tinajas within the municipality of Zinapécuaro, Michoacán, within a palenque where one was held cockfightof which it is presumed that the town hall of the municipality was notified.

In the bulletin, the SSP specifies that on the instructions of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador they coordinated “immediately” with the FGE of Michoacán in order to clarify the information about the massacre.

They also assured that other agencies will also be part of the investigation, such as the Security Cabinet and Zero Impunity Plan in which the National Guard, the National Intelligence Center (CNI) and the National Anti-Kidnapping Coordination (Conase) participate.

So far, the FGE of Michoacán has already identified ten of the 20 dead in the massacre, of whom 17 were men and three were women. Among those identified is Abiel A., 59, and his son Salvador A., ​​who were the owners of the palenque where the attack occurred.