Sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have said that former Indian Test batsman and currently Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput should not have any problem in getting a visa to visit Pakistan with the team next month. PCB sources said that there should be no problem as the visas would be issued to the Zimbabwe cricket team and the Zimbabwean cricket authorities would hand over the list of names of players and team officials.

He said that Rajput should not have any problem in getting a visa. India did not visit Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. These two countries have not even played a full-time Test series since 2007 due to tense relations. Zimbabwe Cricket Universe chairman Tawengwa Mukulani told Geo Super Channel that Lalchand Rajput is their coach and they want him to travel to Pakistan for the series Go.

Zimbabwe’s team will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals on this tour. He said that he had already spoken to the authorities concerned regarding Rajput’s visit to Pakistan. Three ODIs will be played in Multan on 30 October, 1 November and 3 November, while T20 matches will be played on 7, 8 and 10 November in Rawalpindi. The Zimbabwean team will arrive in Pakistan on 10 October and practice in a bio-safe environment.

