Zimbabwe | The sitting president won an undemocratic election

in Zimbabwe incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa has won the presidential election held earlier this week. According to the results announced by the country’s electoral commission, the 80-year-old Mnangagwa received more than 52 percent of the votes cast.

The main challenger, 45 years old Nelson Chamisan the catch is said to be 44 percent of the votes.

International ones election observers from the EU, the Commonwealth of Nations and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have reported that the elections did not meet the requirements of democracy. The reasons for this were, for example, the banning of mass meetings of the opposition, distorted state media coverage, problems with the voter list and threats to voters.

The election was marred by delays that prompted the opposition to make accusations of election tampering and voter suppression. Voting stretched into an unprecedented second day, when there were delays in the results of ballots, for example in the opposition’s heartland in Harare.

After the announcement of the result, the country’s main opposition party, represented by Chamisa, told news agency AFP that it does not accept the election result.

According to a representative of the Electoral Commission, Mnangagwa received more than 2.3 million votes and Chamisa more than 1.9 million. Since more than half of the votes were recorded for Mnangagwa, there is no need for a second round of voting.

The voting percentage was reported as 69.

Analysts consider the president known by the nickname Krokotiili to be his predecessor, who fell from power in 2017 Robert Mugabe more autocratic.

Zimbabwe is still internationally isolated, and Western countries have imposed sanctions on the country’s leaders. Mnangagwa has blamed sanctions for Zimbabwe’s massive economic problems.