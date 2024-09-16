ZBC: Helicopter carrying President Mnangagwa crashes in Zimbabwe

In Zimbabwe, a helicopter carrying the country’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa crashed. This reports ZBC TV channel.

Zimbabwe’s Information Minister Jenfana Muswere said the incident occurred on September 15 in the city of Masvingo, where celebrations were being held to mark Munumutapa Day, which coincides with the head of state’s birthday.

The helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff. It is specified that the president was not on board. According to preliminary information, the cause of the crash was a technical malfunction. The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that his country is in an unpayable debt to Russia and China. He made this statement while speaking in the capital, Harare, at the opening ceremony of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Plaza.