Pakistan’s legendary fast bowler and current bowling coach Waqar Younis called the Zimbabwean team touring the country weaker than other teams, saying the upcoming series would be a good platform to try out the youngsters.Pakistan team will play 3 ODIs and 3 T20 matches against Zimbabwe in Multan and Rawalpindi. The Zimbabwean team is arriving in the country this month. The series will begin with the ODI before 30 October and the last match of the tour will be a T20 match in Rawalpindi on 10 November.

Waqar told reporters in Lahore, ‘I don’t want to say that but Zimbabwe is a much weaker opponent than other teams and it would be a good time for us to try our young players.’