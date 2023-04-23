Zimbabwe’s Central Bank Governor John Mangudia said the country will soon launch a gold-backed digital currency aimed at stabilizing the local unit to avoid its continued depreciation against the dollar, according to the Harare-based official Sunday Mail.
And Bloomberg News reported on Sunday that the measure would allow those with small amounts of local dollars to exchange their money for digital tokens to store value and hedge against currency fluctuations. The digital tokens would help ensure that those with few amounts of the local currency could buy gold units “so that no one is left behind”, Mangodya told the Sunday Mail.
The southern African country introduced gold coins last year as well, in an attempt to get rid of excess liquidity and stabilize local unity.
