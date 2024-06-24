Zimbabwean Foreign Minister Shava: We strive to join BRICS

Zimbabwe seeks to join BRICS, said in an interview TASS the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Frederic Chava.

“In essence, we are on the verge of joining BRICS. All other things being equal, if all member countries of the association agree, then we will join in the near future,” he said.

The minister noted that the country had already negotiated accession with South Africa, China and Russia.

In May, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov said that the United States seeks to undermine the activities of BRICS and any other multilateral formats “that they do not like.” At the same time, he pointed out that BRICS includes countries with a rich tradition and practice of participation in international affairs. In this regard, the club countries have increased resistance to the actions of Western countries.