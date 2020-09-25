Zimbabwe’s team is going to tour Pakistan for the upcoming series. For this tour, Zimbabwe Cricket wants its coach and former Indian batsman Lalchand Rajput (Lalchand Rajput) to visit Pakistan. For this, Zimbabwe Cricket is set to get a separate visa for Rajput. Zimbabwe will be touring Pakistan in October-November for a three-match ODI and T20 series.

This series is part of the ICC World Cup Super League. One-day matches are to be played on 30 October, 1 and 3 November, while T20 matches will be played on 7,8 and 10 November.

Zimbabwe Cricket has said that Rajput is its coach and he wants him to also visit Pakistan and he will request Pakistani authorities based in Islamabad to issue visas to Rajput.

Rajput has not been able to join the team due to Corona. He is still in India. Rajput said that he wants to join the team and is waiting for the flight service between India and Zimbabwe to begin.