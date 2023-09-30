bAt least nine people have been killed after a gold mine collapsed in Zimbabwe. According to the country’s Association of Miners (ZMF), a shaft in the gold mine collapsed on Saturday. After Friday’s accident, 21 people were rescued, three more were still missing on Saturday.

The accident occurred in Chegutu, around 120 kilometers west of the capital Harare. Four bodies were recovered from the collapsed Bay Horse Mine, according to ZMF chairwoman Henrietta Rushwaya. Five more bodies were still buried, engineer Hussein Phiri told the AFP news agency. Their rescue is currently too dangerous.

Mining often takes place under dangerous conditions

According to state broadcaster ZBC, the rescue work was carried out by the government together with some miners. According to the government, 13 workers were taken out after the accident on Friday. Eight more were later rescued.



Miners and family members have gathered around the mine with the collapsed shaft.

:



Image: EPA



The South African country has rich reserves of raw materials, especially platinum, diamonds, gold, coal and copper. Because of high unemployment, illegal mining is rampant – sometimes in closed mines – and the extraction of raw materials often takes place under dangerous conditions. Accidents often occur.

In February 2019, at least 24 workers died when an abandoned mine flooded after torrential rain. In May 2019, at least nine people were killed in an explosion at a gold mine.