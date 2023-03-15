Russia did the right thing by returning Crimea, otherwise the US and NATO would have made their way there. This was announced on Wednesday, March 15, by Christopher Mutswangwa, spokesman for Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party, in an interview. RIA News.

According to him, the West is looking at Russian resources with envy and wants to seize them, while Russia is asserting itself on the world stage and gaining strength after the collapse of the USSR.

Mutswangwa expressed the hope that the Americans would stop being so aggressive, since the aggression comes from Washington.

“Perhaps, now that Russia has risen, the Americans will learn their lesson and say: let’s live together, we don’t need your resources. I hope they take the path of peace,” he stressed.

The politician noted that he came to Russia several times, including Crimea, and expects to come again.

On the eve of the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold events on the occasion of the anniversary of the reunification of Crimea with Russia. The head of state has scheduled events on March 18.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The leadership of the Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea democratically, in full accordance with international law, voted for reunification and the question of the ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.