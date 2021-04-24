Zimbabwe | A military helicopter crashed into a house in Zimbabwe, three crew members and a child died

The mother of the deceased child and the small child who were in the house are in hospital.

Military helicopter collided with the country in Zimbabwe on Friday. All three helicopter crew members and a child on the ground died in Turma. A helicopter collided as it landed at a house near the Zimbabwean capital, Harare. The news agency AFP reports the accident.

The mother of the deceased child and the little girl were transported to the hospital due to burns.

The connection to the helicopter was lost soon after it left the air base. The search patrols finally found the wreck of the helicopter in the village of Arcturus.

The Zimbabwean Air Force has not been able to renew its fleet in recent years. One reason is considered to be sanctions imposed by the West on suspected human rights violations.