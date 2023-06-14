Does Zilliacus go beyond Inter? Fund to invest in Serie A: 400 million target

Thomas Zilliacus has announced that his investment firm XXI Century Football Capital wants to launch a fund with a raised $ 400 million to invest in the best clubs in Serie A. “Italian football has a long and rich history of being among the best in the world. This year, all three UEFA competitions, the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League have seen an Italian club reach the finals. Italian football has a large global following, with the top three clubs Inter Milan, Juventus and Milan together having more than 1 billion fans worldwide.” the words of Zilliacus who in recent days had been repeatedly accosted to Inter (after having participated in the race for the ownership of Manchester United).



“Our sister company Circle of Champions has an excellent track record of fan monetization with top clubs. With just one service we were able to generate over 400 euros per participating fan per year, with a conversion rate of over 5%. New technologies have allowed Circle of Champions to develop many other services that fans have welcomed with great enthusiasm. This means that we believe we could soon generate more than €1,000 per paying fan per year. This will create new revenue streams which for Italian football can mean more new revenue from fan services than what is now being generated from all other sources combined.” added Zilliacus.

“We are creating a fund exclusively focused on football investments. The fund will have a traditional fund profile, with financial commitments that the fund will draw upon as opportunities arise. We are starting in Italy, where we see the greatest potential, and plans to subsequently establish funds for investments in other European countries including Spain and France.”

“The key to providing investors with strong returns is deep know-how and experience in European football combined with a profit-driven investment philosophy where clubs are managed to generate profits and returns. XXI Century Football Capital combines these areas in a way that is superior to any other football investing company in Europe,” concludes Zilliacus.

