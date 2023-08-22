Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/21/2023 – 23:07

The number of zika virus cases in the country rose 20% from January to July 8, 2023. Notifications increased from 5,910 to 7,093, compared to the same period in 2022. The Southeast Region had the highest increase in cases, with percentage 11.7%.

The Ministry of Health reported that “it is important to emphasize that the data are preliminary and subject to change and that the surveillance of arboviruses – which includes infections caused by the zika virus – is compulsory notification, that is, every suspected case and/or confirmed must be mandatorily notified to the health services”.

In April, amid the increase in cases of dengue, zika and chikungunya in Brazil, the arboviruses, the federal government launched a national campaign to combat diseases transmitted by the same vector, the mosquito bite Aedes aegypti.

On that occasion, the Ministry of Health activated the Arbovirus Emergency Operations Center (COE) and support actions were carried out in the 11 states with the highest number of cases and deaths from dengue and chikungunya. Another action was an investment of R$ 84.3 million in the purchase of insecticide, larvicide, distribution of diagnostic kits and training of health professionals.

In June, the COE was deactivated after a decrease in the risk of transmission of arboviruses was found in all Brazilian states. The number of reported Zika virus cases dropped by 87% between April and July. “This drop is due to actions committed to controlling the vector, actions promoted by the Center for Emergency Health Operations, in addition to climate changes that imply the viral circulation of dengue and chikungunya. Therefore, considering the current scenario, as of Epidemiological Week (SE) 19, the COE Arboviruses was deactivated. Even so, the Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the behavior of arboviruses in Brazil throughout the year”, informed the folder at the time.

Symptoms

The most common symptoms of zika are: headache, low fever, mild joint pain, red spots on the skin, itching and redness in the eyes. Other less frequent symptoms are swelling in the body, sore throat, coughing and vomiting.

Prevention

The main way to avoid the disease is to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, that is, to avoid accumulating stagnant water in bowls, plant pots and old tires; install screens on windows and doors; wear long clothes (pants and blouses) or apply repellent to exposed areas of the body and give preference to places with protective screens and mosquito nets.