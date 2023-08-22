According to data from the Ministry of Health, the region with the highest increase in cases is the Southeast, with an increase of 11.7%

The number of zika virus cases in the country rose 20% from January to July 8, 2023. Notifications increased from 5,910 to 7,093, compared to the same period in 2022. The Southeast region had the highest increase in cases, with an increase of 11.7%.

The Ministry of Health reported “that the data are preliminary and subject to change and that the surveillance of arboviruses –which includes infections caused by the zika virus– requires compulsory notification, that is, every suspected and/or confirmed case must be obligatorily notified to the health services”.

In April, amid the increase in cases of dengue, zika and chikungunya in Brazil, the arboviruses, the federal government launched a national campaign to combat diseases transmitted by the same vector, the mosquito bite Aedes aegypti.

At the time, the Ministry of Health activated the COE (Arbovirus Emergency Operations Center). Support actions were carried out in the 11 states with the highest number of cases and deaths from dengue and chikungunya. R$ 84.3 million was also invested in the purchase of insecticide, larvicide, distribution of diagnostic kits and training of health professionals.

In June, the COE was deactivated after a decrease in the risk of transmission of arboviruses was verified in all states. The number of reported Zika virus cases dropped by 87% from April to July. “This drop is due to actions committed to controlling the vector, actions promoted by the Center for Emergency Health Operations, in addition to climate changes that imply the viral circulation of dengue and chikungunya”, he explained. “Even so, the Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the behavior of arboviruses in Brazil throughout the year”, reported the ministry at the time.

Symptoms

The most common symptoms of zika are: headache, low fever, mild joint pain, red spots on the skin, itching and redness in the eyes. Other less frequent symptoms are swelling in the body, sore throat, coughing and vomiting.

Prevention

The main way to prevent the disease is to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, that is:

avoid accumulation of stagnant water in bowls, potted plants and old tires;

install screens on windows and doors;

wear long clothes (pants and blouses) or apply repellent to exposed areas of the body; It is

give preference to places with protective screens and mosquito nets.

With information from Brazil Agency.