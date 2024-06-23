Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/23/2024 – 12:55

A group of researchers from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) investigated the delayed reaction of the Zika virus and how this can lead to new episodes of neurological symptoms of the disease, such as seizures. The results of the unprecedented study are in a scientific article published this week in the journal iScience, from the Cell Press group.

The study was carried out over four years with around 200 mice that recovered from Zika virus infection. The research was led by scientists Julia Clarke, from the Institute of Biomedical Sciences, and Claudia Figueiredo, from the Faculty of Pharmacy, both at UFRJ.

Related news:

The results indicate that in situations of reduced immunity, such as stress, treatment with immunosuppressive medications or during infections with other viruses, Zika can replicate again in the brain and in other places where it was not previously found, such as in the testicles.

“Some viruses can “fall asleep” in certain tissues of the body and then “wake up” to replicate again, producing new infectious particles. This can lead to new episodes of symptoms, as classically happens with the herpes simplex and varicella-zoster viruses.

According to Julia Clarke, this new replication is associated with the production of secondary species of viral RNA, which are resistant to degradation and accumulate in tissues.

“We observed that, when replicating again in the brain, the virus generates intermediate RNA substances and we see an increase in the predisposition of these animals to present convulsions, which is one of the symptoms of the acute phase”, he added.

In animal models, the UFRJ group and others applied PCR tests, confocal microscopy, immunohistochemistry, behavioral analyzes and showed that the Zika virus can remain in the body for long periods, after the acute phase of infection. In humans, the genetic material of the Zika virus has been found in places such as the placenta, semen, and brain, even many months after symptoms have disappeared.

She explains that the results showed that the amplification of viral RNA and the generation of genetic material resistant to degradation worsen neurological symptoms in animals, especially in males. Although late reactivation of the Zika virus has not yet been investigated in humans, data suggest that patients exposed to the virus early in life should be monitored long-term and that new symptoms may occur. As next steps, Julia Clarke explains that they will delve deeper into brain calcifications caused by the virus.

“The brain exposed to the virus, both in animals and humans, develops characteristic lesion areas with cell death and calcium accumulation – so-called calcifications. Our group intends to characterize whether these areas of calcifications are places where the virus remains dormant. Furthermore, we intend to test a medicine that greatly reduces the size of these areas of calcification to assess whether it can prevent this reactivation of the virus”, he explains.

Julia Clarke highlights that the research is extremely important, as it reveals the virus’s ability to persist and reactivate, which could have major implications for public health. The work included the collaboration of researchers from the Paulo de Góes Institute of Microbiology and the Leopoldo de Meis Institute of Medical Biochemistry, both from UFRJ, and funding of around R$1 million from the Fundação Carlos Chagas Filho de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (Faperj).