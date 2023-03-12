Unicamp research indicates, however, that the effect can bounce off and worsen cells in the male reproductive system

In preclinical studies, the zika virus was able to inhibit the proliferation of prostate cancer, which suggests a potential use in the treatment of the disease.

However, new research carried out at Unicamp (State University of Campinas) showed that the virus can lead to a persistent inflammatory process in healthy epithelial cells, imposing harmful effects on the male reproductive system.

The work analyzed the effects of the pathogen on 2 types of cells (tumor and healthy). The results were released in the journal Journal of Proteome Research.

After the outbreak of zika virus infection in Brazil in 2015, researchers from Unicamp, led by Professor Rodrigo Ramos Catharino, began to study its effects on various types of biofluids, including saliva and serum, in addition to investigating the potential of prostate cells as a viral reservoir.

In 2019, they discovered that the inactive virus has direct action not only in the treatment of neural tumors, such as glioblastoma, but also prostate cancer.

Although other studies have already pointed to the fact that both healthy prostate epithelial cells and human prostate adenocarcinoma cells are favorable for Zika replication, further investigations were needed to assess the mechanisms and consequences of the persistent infection caused by the virus on metabolism. cell phone.

“We chose to compare the 2 types of phenotypes, tumoral and normal, since, in cases of cancer, both would be present in the prostate and we really needed to know how harmful an infection could be”explains Jeany Delafiori, 1st author of the study and currently a research assistant at EMBL (European Laboratory of Molecular Biology), in Germany.

With support from FAPESP, the study was the first to use models in vitro with prostate cells to perform a metabolomic assay, that is, an analysis of the set of metabolic products of zika infection.

Infected cells – both carcinoma (PC-3) and normal (PNT1a) – were extracted, ionized and infused in a high-resolution mass spectrometer.

This device makes it possible to know precisely the masses of chemical substances and thus their structure. Data were analyzed at 3 different times of exposure (5, 10 and 15 days post-infection), through statistical analysis.

“We observed the effects on PC-3 cells as early as the first 5 days, corroborating with previous findings that indicated an anticancer character”, says Delafiori , who highlights the antiproliferative lipid changes. The death of these cells was progressive in the 3 exposure times.

“The results obtained confirm the viability of a possible treatment for prostate cancer”says Catherine.

In PNT1a cells, however, the infection led to marked changes in metabolism, especially in glycerolipids, fatty acids and acylcarnitines over prolonged infection.

According to the researchers, such an infection may be related to the increase in oxidative stress metabolites such as dityrosine, aminotyrosine and hydroxyguanosine, which are associated with carcinogenesis.

That is, long-term treatment could cause prostate cancer itself again. And as the infection persisted, the cells would experience even more stress, which could contribute to malignancy.

additional studies

With the proof of the action of the virus in prostate cancer cells, it is now important to carry out additional studies to better investigate the effects of the infection in similar cells. This will serve to confirm the findings and analyze more details of its metabolism and replication.

Knowing the possibly carcinogenic effects of zika on healthy prostate epithelial cells, something that at first glance could indicate a setback, was also considered positive by the scientists.

“All these issues must be and were fundamentally raised in this testing phase so that future patients who opt for treatments of this type in the future can have all the necessary information”, says Catharino.

The article Unraveling the Metabolic Alterations Induced by Zika Infection in Prostate Epithelial (PNT1a) and Adenocarcinoma (PC-3) Cell Lines can be read at: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jproteome.2c00630.

With information from FAPESP Agency