Deepening the knowledge of arboviruses including Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya, West Nile, and lesser-known viruses such as Mayaro or newly spreading viruses. This is the objective of the Virology Laboratory of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases ‘L. Spallanzani’ Irccs in Rome, which participates and contributes to the study ‘Genesis’ (Unraveling the Molecular and Immunologic Mechanisms of Intrahost Persistence in Emerging and Re-Emerging Arboviral Infections) that investigates the molecular and immunological aspects underlying the persistence of arbovirosis, that is, emerging viral infections transmitted by mosquitoes and other arthropods.

“Arboviruses are a global threat and cases of infection have increased significantly in recent years also in Europe due to climate change, the greater spread of insect vectors and factors related to tourism and trade – explains Fabrizio Maggi, director of the UOC Virology and Biosafety Laboratories at Spallanzani – The replication and persistence of arboviruses in humans and animals influence transmission dynamics, viral evolution and consequently the management of public health. The mechanisms underlying the replication, evolution and persistence of these pathogens in humans are not yet fully understood”.

The GENESIS project, which involves public and private partners and is coordinated by the University of Pisa, will be followed at Spallanzani by Giulia Matusali: “Our main interest is to understand the sites of replication and persistence of arboviruses as well as the possible mechanisms underlying the non-vectorial transmission of these pathogens. We will study the replication in the joints and in the urogenital tract of endemic and imported arboviruses of clinical and epidemiological interest including Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya, West Nile, and lesser-known viruses including Mayaro or newly diffused viruses. The Inmi Spallanzani will also contribute – she continues – to the study of the antibody response induced by the Toscana virus, endemic in Italy, to identify biomarkers of pathogenicity and persistence and improve current diagnostic tests. The study will increase knowledge of the virus-host interaction and will lead to the improvement of prevention, treatment and control strategies”.