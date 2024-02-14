Drivers who got their driver's license in Utrecht still shiver with fear when they think back to the Traffic Squares of Death. Nowadays you drive over it whistling, but back then it was the biggest nightmare. It seems that things will become even more complicated for future driving students, because Utrecht is working on a so-called Divergent Diamond Connection at the Zuilense Ring and the A2.

Diverging Diamond Junction (DDI) is a road construction that is already regularly used in America. In the photo above this post you can see such a DDI in the state Arizona. From above it looks complicated, because you zigzag through the intersection, where you even seem to be driving against traffic. Hopefully your navigation can make chocolate out of it.

In the video at the bottom of the page you can see what the DDI on the A2 should look like. Apart from the fact that you have to keep left at some point, it is not much more than looking at the signs and following the lines carefully. If we can believe the animation, it is also difficult to accidentally end up on the wrong side of the road.

Why a DDI?

The big advantage of such a DDI is that you have fewer 'conflict points'. Cars have to stop for each other less often, which should improve traffic flow. Just look at the driveway: you no longer have to wait for oncoming traffic to get onto the highway. According to the Province of Utrecht, a DDI scores best in terms of improving flow.

When does construction start?

According to RTV Stichtse Vecht the province expects to make a decision on the project in the summer of this year. Then the preparation can start. For now, you can enjoy the old-fashioned one Dutch disaster, as the Germans call it. We simply call the current construction above the A2 a Haarlemmermeer connection.

