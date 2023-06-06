Ziggo Sport takes back the F1 rights, according to someone who knows about it.

For years, Formula 1 was a ‘small’ sport in the Netherlands. Especially when Jos Verstappen called it quits after the 2003 season, it became a sport for enthusiasts. After Max Verstappen’s first victory on May 16, 2016, there are many more fans. Very cool, of course. At Ziggo they fell with their noses in the butter, because suddenly Messrs Mol, Plooij and Van Gameren were completely hot.

At ViaPlay they saw the potential and started bidding for the broadcasting rights. The Swedish company wanted the broadcasting rights for the Netherlands at all costs, given our national pride Max Verstappen. As long as it continues to perform, you can attract millions of subscribers. And you immediately sell the rest of your products.

‘Ziggo takes over F1 rights again’

Now that tactic doesn’t seem to work out very well, we were able to report that to you yesterday. ViaPlay is failing hard, on the stock market they fell by 60%. The CEO responsible for this tactic had to pack his bags.

According to Chris Woerts, this is the moment that Ziggo will strike back. He says this in conversation with Business News Radio. Next month you can bid for the broadcasting rights. Woerts points out that ViaPlay wants to focus more on the home market after the current developments.

It is therefore an excellent opportunity for Ziggo to strike. Mister Anders Jansen was kicked out of ViaPlay because he spent too much money on broadcasting rights. No way that the new CEO will once again offer a lot.

Everything is ready at Ziggo

At Ziggo, on the other hand, they could use an impulse. MotoGP and Indycars are fun, but very niche. Ziggo has the complete infrastructure ready, of course. After all, the race café is still there, for example. Olav Mol and Jack Plooij can also jump in again. Robbert Doornbos is also still prominent in Ziggo’s racing programmes.

By the way, you still have to do it with Nelson, Melroy and Amber. ViaPlay has the broadcasting rights for this season and the upcoming season anyway. Oh, and finally: suppose it all comes true what Woert predicts. How is Tom Coronel doing then? Can he go back? And what about Doornbos? At the time, Doornbos couldn’t stomach the fact that ViaPlay wanted to go in a professional direction, but also appointed Coronel as a commentator. Viewing tip for when the race was boring: the face of Christijan Albers when he interrupts Coronel again with a comment that is less meaningful. That is wonderful television.

