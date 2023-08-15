According to Christ Woerts, it is clear that Ziggo will steal the rights from Viaplay.

Now that the Formula 1 season is not that exciting (understatement), we have to rely on everything that happens around it. That’s how we get it again soon Silly Season where colleagues know that they are driving their last races and they are replaced by fresh blood (or again by Nico Hülkenberg).

Or how about the budget cap violations? That will also only be alpine breeze in a teacup, but at least it is something of tension. The dramatic soap opera set at Alpine? Nope, the most special thing for us Dutch people is who has the broadcasting rights.

Ziggo in negotiations with Viaplay

As you know, negotiations are currently in full swing. Viaplay just won the rights for a lot of euros. And despite the fact that they are doing well here in the Netherlands, things are not going great worldwide. On the contrary. so the rumors had been going on for some time that Viaplay would not enter the negotiations as fanatically as they did a few years ago.

According to sports marketer and Porsche Taycan driver Chris Woerts, Ziggo is now the biggest contender. He reports that Leidsch Dagblad. If this happens, it is not the case that they immediately receive the broadcasting rights. It concerns the broadcasting rights from 2024. So whatever the outcome, the upcoming races will still go through Viaplay.

Formula 1 successful at NENT

It would be good news for the fans of Olav Mol and Jack Plooij (who doesn’t know it). They are now sidelined. You can hear them on the Belgian version of Grand Prix Radio and you see them regularly in the Ziggo Café. It therefore seems a fairly logical assumption that if Ziggo retrieves the rights, the two can get to work in no time.

Although Ziggo is in pole position according to Woerts, it is not 100% certain of course. The TV rights are also a lot of money for Ziggo, even if Viaplay does not bid (the broadcasting rights have become more expensive in recent years). In addition, there are rumors that Viaplay is supported by external investment groups. Despite the fact that the parent company (NENT) is having a very hard time, the F1 branch is profitable and subscribers are increasing there.

