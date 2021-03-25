José Ángel Ziganda is open to alternatives. The coach recovers Christian Fernández, qEu served a sanction against Mallorca after being sent off against Leganés, and without injuries on his squad, he has all the options on the table. The duel is pointed out by everyone in the dressing room as the ideal one to regain the path of victory at Carlos Tartiere, from where too many points have escaped this season.

The main question after the last league clash, the draw in Mallorca in a good defensive exercise, was to know what was the state of Alejandro Arribas, who had to be replaced in the last minutes due to muscular problems. The Madrilenian is recovered from the discomfort, derived from the time in which he was inactive, and will be able to count on the coach for the duel against Ponferradina.

With the recovery of Arribas, Ziganda will have to choose between the Madrilenian and Christian for the center of the rear. The chosen one will accompany Grippo, indisputable for Cuco, with Carlos Hernández as the fourth option from the bench.