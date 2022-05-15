Oviedo has trained this afternoon in El Requexón in the last session before facing Zaragoza in one of the three remaining finals to close its presence in the promotion play-off next season. The defeat of Girona in El Molinón means that the blues have climbed to fifth place, although the pressure from Las Palmas, three points behind and with the match at the Gran Canaria stadium pending next week, does not allow any symptoms of relaxation. For Oviedo tomorrow’s match is a final.

And facing this duel of great importance, José Ángel Ziganda only has one loss, that of Lucas Ahijada, who is still on the sidelines of the group trying to recover from the fiber break that has kept him out of the team for several weeks. Ziganda explained in his last press conference that the youth squad has options to help the team in Las Palmas on the penultimate day.

The rest of footballers is available. The players who have had some physical problems this week, such as Luismi or Javi Mier, have entered the list and are in a position to add. The list completed by Ziganda is as follows: Femenías, Tomeu Nadal, Carlos Isaac, Tarín, David Costas, Dani Calvo, Christian Fernández, Mossa, Cornud, Jimmy, Javi Mier, Brugman, Luismi, Joni Montiel, Sangalli, Viti, Borja Sánchez , Jirka, Pombo, Rama, Obeng, Borja Bastón and Matheus.

El Cuco prepares some nuances regarding the team that tied last day at La Rosaleda. As has become customary in recent times, the coach alternates between two systems depending on the setting in which the match is played. In the Tartiere, the 4-4-2 remains the Navarrese’s favorite pattern. But things change outside, with Javi Mier embedded as another midfielder and as a link with the forward.

If the same logic of recent months were followed, Samu Obeng would be Oviedo’s great novelty for the final against Zaragoza. He would form the Ghanaian with Borja Bastón up front to form the double striker that usually puts defenses that visit the Tartiere in trouble. Javi Mier would start the clash on the bench although he would be an interesting resource for the second half.

In the rest of the positions, it does not seem that there will be news. Marco Sangalli, who has played at a good level for several games, tries to gain a foothold on the right wing of the Carbayón attack, but Vitoi, a regular throughout the course, has an advantage to form in the starting eleven.

Defend fifth place

Oviedo faces the Aragonese team aware of the results of their direct rivals, who have been mostly favorable to their interests. The victory of Las Palmas makes the Canarians, now seventh, the main threat. Las Palmas and Oviedo face each other next week at the Gran Canaria stadium. But the defeats of Girona and Ponferradina clarify the panorama a bit for the Carbayones, who are now fifth in the table.

After receiving Zaragoza and visiting Las Palmas, the Ziganda team will close the regular season in their fiefdom against Paco Jémez’s Ibiza, who do not have ambitious qualifying goals at stake.