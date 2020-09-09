José Ángel Ziganda has remained on the sidelines of the noise unleashed this summer season within the places of work, a collection of renovations, negotiations and signings, which have given Oviedo a really completely different side from final 12 months. The group has been renewed and it’s as much as the coach to place the items collectively in order that the group continues to perform because it did on the finish of final season.

The Blues have had a month of preseason plus the completely different summer season rehearsals to start to seize the thought of ​​the coach. Within the friendlies, Ziganda has been setting an eleven, though with some adjustments in every take a look at, but additionally with a strong base, the 4-4-2 that was already his fetish system within the last stretch of final season.

Firstly of Sunday, towards Cartagena, Ziganda appears able to guess once more on the drawing with two beginning strikers. Within the coach’s plans there’s a drawback: the absence of Rodri within the first stake, after the blow to the shoulder within the final pleasant in Ponferrada. Obeng appears for a companion on the tip.