The 2009-10 season was unforgettable for Vicente Moreno. As captain of the Xerez, and after a trajectory between the Second B and A, managed to debut in First thanks to a meritorious promotion the previous year. Contrary to logic, Esteban Vigo did not continue on the bench of the Cadiz team, and was Jose Angel Ziganda the chosen one after a few successful seasons in Osasuna, when he even played a semifinal of the Europa League before him Seville (2007).

But Xerez started the championship on the wrong foot. In the relegation zone, Moreno also disappeared from the line-ups with the ‘Cuco’: he was only a starter in seven of the 17 days that the Navarrese coach led the Andalusian team. Then came his dismissal and Moreno had more participation. While in that campaign Moreno lived a fleeting debut in First, Ziganda had to reinvent himself again in lower categories until the opportunity came to him again in First with Athletic.

Although Espanyol and Oviedo are two groups in many respects in the antipodes, the mark of Ziganda is also present in Moreno. The Navarrese coach’s teams stand out for their prudence and good defensive organization, something that can be seen this season at Espanyol. However, and due to the characteristics of its squad, Oviedo represents this season the classic LaLiga SmartBank team, with its strengths and weaknesses.

Oviedo can be defined as a team that wins the duels, that does little to play in its own field and with a high success in the centers and the shots. A team like Ziganda’s way of playing when he was an Athletic forward. This is deduced from their numbers. It is the team that wins the most duels of the championship (1,657), the one that has scored the most goals with a header (7) and the second with the most success in the centers (24.66%).

In addition, it is the fourth in the long pass classification and the third team that loses the most balls in the opposite field, with 2,734, a sign of the little elaboration and its direct play. Like Espanyol, yes, they share a common enemy. With 13 posts he is second in this classification after the Blue and Whites (16).