The Oviedo that will compete this season is already in shape and, except for a surprise in the last stages of the transfer market, there will be no more news. The last two pieces to join are already training with the group after passing the mandatory tests of the League. Ziganda already has Gustavo Blanco Leschuk and Giorgi Aburjania, which point to the call for the match, at the beginning of Monday, against Espanyol.

Good news for the blue coach, with two pieces that are called to give the team a leap in quality. Blanco Leschuk is Oviedo’s strongest bet this season, yielded although with a purchase option, it will be the reference number in the 4-4-2 that Ziganda establishes as a continuity of the past year.

As for Aburjania, it will have the role of a creative center. In principle, it is up to Sergio Tejera to dispute the position, with the role of defensive pivot in Edgar’s hands. The international through Georgia also offers Oviedo more resources: it can be adapted to the interior or mid-range position.