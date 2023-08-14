The Pole was convinced to accept Arabia, 30 million for the Italian champions. And the Celta talent, goal number one, started from the bench today…
Piotr Zielinski was convinced to accept the transfer to Al Ahli and now the Arabs have opened the direct line with Napoli to negotiate the amount of the transfer. De Laurentiis has always asked for between 25 and 30 million for the Pole, whose contract would have expired next year, and in all likelihood he will be satisfied. The midfielder has therefore dissolved the reservations, of a personal rather than an economic nature, because the proposed salary of 15 million a year – compared to the 3.5 that he currently receives in the blue – had obviously found a favorable opinion. Instead, he wasn’t so sure about accepting a radical change of life and culture after the nine years spent in Naples, but in the end he made the hard-fought decision to leave Italy for a new experience.
THE TIME OF VEIGA
Once the agreement for the sale of Zielinski has been reached, it will be time to make the decisive assault on Gabri Veiga. The Spaniard is only waiting for Napoli, Benitez kept him on the bench for 73′ in the defeat against Osasuna, sending him onto the field in the hope of resolving the challenge. There is still a minimum gap with Celta Vigo, but the income from Zielinski’s departure will serve to fill it. There is already an agreement with the player for the engagement: he will sign a five-year contract worth 1.8 million plus bonuses up to over 2 million. Closing of the transaction is expected at the beginning of the week.
