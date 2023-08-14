Piotr Zielinski was convinced to accept the transfer to Al Ahli and now the Arabs have opened the direct line with Napoli to negotiate the amount of the transfer. De Laurentiis has always asked for between 25 and 30 million for the Pole, whose contract would have expired next year, and in all likelihood he will be satisfied. The midfielder has therefore dissolved the reservations, of a personal rather than an economic nature, because the proposed salary of 15 million a year – compared to the 3.5 that he currently receives in the blue – had obviously found a favorable opinion. Instead, he wasn’t so sure about accepting a radical change of life and culture after the nine years spent in Naples, but in the end he made the hard-fought decision to leave Italy for a new experience.