The alarm sounds for the Pole in the Azzurri who was forced to abandon the session in Castel di Sangro

Sound the alarm for Piotr Zielinsky in home Naples that he was forced to abandon the current training in that of Castel di Sangro. As reported by our correspondents, the midfielder ended up KO during the afternoon session. Ed came off the field with ice on his right knee. He sat on the bench and didn’t continue training once it was interrupted.