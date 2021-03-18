February 5th. Zidane goes to a press conference after being out for more than a week due to COVID-19 and after the defeat of the Madrid before him I raised (1-2). Although his first answer was in a correct tone, the French gradually grew on fire, claiming his figure and that of his players before the critics by the bad moment that the team was going through. He left some very powerful phrases.

“Every day I’m out … Sure, I vindicate myself in letting us work. Last year the league was won by us, Real Madrid. We have the right to fight the League this year, “he commented when asked about his attitude in the answers.” This squad deserves to follow and put their face. Above all I talk to the fans. We have to put our face no matter what happens, people are there. It’s easy to say ‘I’m going to fuck’. No. We are going to fight for the fans“he added.

This speech found its way into the dressing room that he saw as his main reference came out to stand up for everyone. Zidane put on shield and took the blows, but he also defended the players who had won the League a few months ago. The team, which came from falling against the Athletic in Super Cup, against Alcoyano in Cup of King and against him I raised in League, he reacted.

Rival Result Huesca (V) 1-2 Getafe (L) 2-0 Valencia (L) 2-0 Valladolid (V) 0-1 Atalanta (V) 0-1 Real Sociedad (L) 1-1 Atl. Madrid (V) 1-1 Elche (L) 2-1 Atalanta (L) 3-1

Since that conference, Madrid does not know what defeat is. He has played nine games of which he has won seven. Between them, the two at Atalanta in Champions that have been valid to return to the quarterfinals three years later. The other two are both draws against Real Society Y Athletic of Madrid. Although both have caused the fight for the League to be complicated, they keep it alive.

The goalscoring balance is 15 goals for only five against. Despite the fact that the game has not been brilliant, the team has recovered the defensive solidity that, among other things, earned it to be league champion last season. In attack it has increased in efficiency although much of the scoring responsibility continues to be assumed Benzema: has scored six of the 15, and that taking into account that he missed three games due to injury.

Now, this trend must be extended in time to fight for the titles. Zidane already has most of the healthy squad when the two most important months of the season arrive, when everything is decided. The dressing room is convinced that showing the defensive confidence of the last games, they can opt for anything. Of course, they are also aware that any stumble in the League or Champions, with what little remains for the end, could puncture the balloon. There is little room for error.